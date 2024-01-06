Netanyahu: Hamas doesn’t have immunity anywhere

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas that it won’t find immunity anywhere was he swore to continue the war until he destroyed the terror group.

“Three months ago, Hamas committed a terrible massacre in us,” Netanyahu said in a brief video message he released on Saturday night.

“The government, which I lead, directed the IDF to go to war to eliminate Hamas, return our hostages and ensure that Gaza will no longer constitute a threat to Israel.

'The war must not be stopped'

“The war must not be stopped until we achieve all these objectives,” he stated.

“We will not give Hamas immunity anywhere. We are fighting to restore security in both the south and the north. Palestinians take part in a protest against the killing of senior Hamas official, Saleh al-Arouri, in Hebron in the West Bank January 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/YOSRI ALJAMAL)

"Until then and for that purpose, you have to put everything aside and continue with joint forces until the complete victory is achieved.”

He spoke days the assassination of Hamas Deputy Chief Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut last Thursday. Israel has been accused of masterminding his killing, but has not claimed responsibly for it.