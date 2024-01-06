Israel-Hamas war: Northern front heats up, IDF dismantles tunnels in Gaza
Mike Pence visits IDF northern command • Hostile aircraft alerts sound across northern Israel
Hostile aircraft intrusion alerts sound across northern Israel
Dozens of hostile aircraft intrusion alerts sounded in numerous separate communities in northern Israel on Saturday morning.
UN Humanitarian Affairs Sec.-Gen.: 'Gaza has simply become uninhabitable'
The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, posted on X on Friday night saying that the Gaza Strip "has become uninhabitable."
In a statement, also published in X, Griffiths wrote: "Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the beginning of the war. And the citizens of the Gaza Strip live under an existential threat every day, while rocket fire at Israel continues, and more than 120 hostages are held in the territory of the Gaza Strip."
Three months since the horrific 7 October attacks, Gaza has become a place of death and despair.
This war should never have started. But it’s long past time for it to end.
My statement:https://t.co/lkUlogG3Cm pic.twitter.com/kLFBZsKGLt
Former Vice President Mike Pence visits Israel's Northern Command
Former US Vice President Mike Pence visited the headquarters of Israel's Northern Command on Friday night, Walla reported.
He met with Major-General Uri Gordin. At the meeting, Gordin presented Pence, with an up-to-date picture of Israel's activity in the northern sector of the country, and he noted that Hezbollah violated the decision for a regional ceasefire established by the United Nations at the end of the Second Lebanon War.
The former Vice President also met with reserve soldiers of the 7338th Artillery Brigade who have been protecting the northern border since October 7. In this meeting, Pence commended the commitment of the reserve officers who left their jobs and families to protect their country, as well as their determination to continue to do so until security is fully restored in the north.Go to the full article >>
Houthi official: Any country to involve with US-led Red Sea coalition will lose maritime security
Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of Yemen's Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, said that any country to involve itself with the United States-led Red Sea coalition will lose its maritime security and be targeted.
Israel uncovers, destroys Hamas tunnels under Gaza hotel
The combat team of the 14th brigade, operating under the 162nd Division, uncovered seven shafts leading to Hamas tunnels.
The IDF has discovered and consequently destroyed tunnels run by the terrorist group Hamas which were hidden beneath the Blue Beach Hotel in the northern Gaza Strip.
The combat team of the 14th brigade, operating under the 162nd Division, uncovered seven shafts leading to Hamas tunnels, within which were boarding rooms for Hamas terrorists and a variety of weapons and surveillance devices, under the Gazan hotel, located close to the beach in the north of the coastal enclave, operating in coordination with the Yahalom combat unit.
The Yahalom soldiers conducted an in-depth investigation of the shafts, and this week, they destroyed the entire infrastructure.
Terrorists using the hotel as shelter
The Hamas terrorists used the hotel as a shelter from which they managed tactics and planned attacks from both above- and below-ground.
During the operation, dozens of Hamas terrorists barricaded themselves inside the hotel, firing anti-tank missiles from within it at the IDF units, who in turn returned fire. The IDF also encountered terrorists in the area of the hotel and eliminated some of them.
There were hotel rooms inside that appeared to have been used for long-term boarding and fighting for Hamas terrorists.
French, Jordanian airforces drop medical aid to Gaza
A French presidency official said the operation, which took place on Thursday night, involved a French aircraft and a Jordanian plane.
The French and Jordanian air forces have dropped seven tonnes of urgent humanitarian and medical aid for a field hospital set up in Gaza's second city, Khan Yunis, a French presidency official said on Friday.
Jordan has previously carried out drops in Gaza. It was the first time Paris had directly taken part in such an operation, although it has so far supplied about 1,000 tonnes of aid into the enclave over land.
The airdrops come three months since Hamas terrorists from Gaza attacked southern Israel, sparking an Israeli offensive that Palestinian health officials say has killed 22,600 people, devastated the enclave and displaced thousands.
Humanitarian concerns
A French presidency official said the operation, which took place on Thursday night, involved a French aircraft and a Jordanian plane.
"The humanitarian situation remains critical in Gaza," President Emmanuel Macron said on X.
"In a difficult context," France and Jordan delivered by air aid to to the population and those who are bringing them help."
The official declined to say what exactly was dropped or whether Israel had given the green light to the operation.
Israel had approved a previous Jordanian air-dropped aid mission in November.
Jordan has recalled its ambassador to Israel and told the Israeli ambassador to stay away in protest at the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, saying the attacks had killed innocents and caused a humanitarian catastrophe.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities