Israel-Hamas War Day 94: IDF moves to third stage in Gaza fighting
Airstrikes reported across southern Lebanon after Hezbollah hits IDF air traffic control center • IDF still 'months away' from finding all hostages
Israel-Hamas War: Who is next on on Israel’s hit list?
The new year started with an alleged Israeli airstrike on the Beirut suburb Dahieh, resulting in the assassination of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri
Since the beginning of the current Israel-Hamas war, on October 7, Israel has aimed to eliminate senior Hamas officials, regardless of their location, as part of its campaign to destroy the group’s military capabilities.
The Israeli military and security agencies have targeted Hamas leaders since the armed Palestinian group began attacks on Israeli civilians and military personnel, and particularly in response to Hamas suicide bombings and other attacks that escalated following the signing of the Oslo Accords and intensified during the Second Intifada. The goal was to disrupt the operational capabilities and leadership structure of Hamas and deter further attacks.
Yahya Ayyash, often referred to as “The Engineer” due to his expertise in bomb-making, was a prominent figure in Hamas and a key target for Israeli security forces in the mid-1990s. Ayyash was responsible for designing explosive devices used in a series of deadly attacks against Israeli targets. Israel’s pursuit of Ayyash culminated in January 1996, when he was assassinated in a targeted operation.
Another high-profile action was the January 2010 killing of Mahmoud Al-Mabhouh, a senior Hamas military commander, in Dubai. The operation was widely attributed to the Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, though Israel never officially confirmed its involvement. Al-Mabhouh was a founding member of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and was believed to be involved in arms smuggling and coordinating attacks against Israel. The assassination, carried out in a Dubai hotel room, drew significant international attention due to its complexity and the use of forged passports, leading to a diplomatic fallout and increased scrutiny of Israel’s covert operations abroad.
On January 2, 2024, Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy leader of Hamas, was assassinated in a presumed Israeli strike in Lebanon, marking the most prominent targeted killing of a Hamas leader since the beginning of the war on October 7. Arouri, a key figure in Hamas’ 2023 attack on Israel and responsible for expanding Hamas’ activities in the West Bank, was killed alongside six others, including high-ranking Hamas operatives. This attack, in the Dahieh neighborhood, a predominantly Shia Muslim suburb south of Beirut, took place in the context of broader regional tensions, including the escalation of violence between Israel and Hezbollah, the powerful Iranian proxy group in Lebanon.
The question on many minds now: Who’s next in the crosshairs?
Despite the advance of Israeli military forces into Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ chief in the Gaza Strip, remains unlocated and among Israel’s most wanted individuals.Go to the full article >>
IDF strikes Hezbollah military compound, terror infrastructure in Lebanon
The IDF attacked a series of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon overnight, the IDF said in a statement Monday.
Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked a Hezbollah military compound near the village of Marwahin overnight, as well as a rocket launcher and terrorist infrastructure near the village of Ayta ash Shab.
Over the past 24 hours, a remotely manned aircraft of the Air Force attacked a launcher from which a shot was fired at Israeli territory, and a combat helicopter attacked an area from which an anti-aircraft missile was launched into Israel.Go to the full article >>
Arab media claims multiple airstrikes in Lebanon, blames Israel - report
While Israel has not claimed responsibility for the strikes, the IDF has targeted southern Lebanon in the past as it is a stronghold of the Hezbollah terror group.
Arab media reported three airstrikes in the area of Ayta al-Sha'ab in southern Lebanon on Sunday night.
The reports claimed that the strikes were sent from Israel, which has not been confirmed by any Israeli source.
While Israel has not claimed responsibility for the strike, the IDF has targeted southern Lebanon in the past as it is a stronghold of the Hezbollah terror group.
More recently, the IDF and Hezbollah have exchanged drone attacks as the terrorist group began targeting Israel's northern borders in alliance with Hamas. Only a day before these alleged strikes in Ayta al-Sha'ab, the Israeli Air Force's air traffic control base at Mount Meron was damaged by Hezbollah rocket fire.
Eyes on Hamas in Lebanon
Last week, a senior figure in Hamas was killed in a targeted strike, which was publicly attributed to Israel, although Israel has not claimed responsibility for it.
Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri was in Beirut at the time of the attack, which some reports claim involved the use of six guided missiles.Go to the full article >>
Hezbollah rocket strikes Israeli air control base in North, IDF confirms
The IDF clarified that the Air Force's air defense systems' operational preparedness was not harmed due to the attack.
The Israeli Air Force's air traffic control base at Mount Meron was damaged by Hezbollah rocket fire on Saturday, the IDF confirmed on Sunday evening as per Army Radio.
In a response to Army Radio's report, the IDF clarified that the Air Force's air defense systems' operational preparedness was not harmed due to the attack.
Daniel Hagari commented in a press conference, "Hezbollah fired towards IDF bases and hit our northern control unit. It's important to clarify the following - there were no injuries, and the damage will be repaired."
He further stated that the IDF has launched an investigation into the incident to minimize such attacks throughout the war. In addition, he claimed that the terrorists who enacted the attack were neutralized.
Eight rockets fired at Sunday barrage from Lebanon
Around eight rockets were fired from Lebanon, landing near the "Astra" army post on Mount Hermon early Sunday afternoon, the IDF said on Sunday.
The IDF has returned fire to the sources of the rockets in Lebanon.
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, speaking to the Judea and Samaria Division on Sunday, said that Hezbollah "chose to enter this war" with Israel.
"We forced it to pay a very high price that keeps rising, it paid yesterday with seven killed and two very important targets struck," Halevi told Israeli forces. "This war will end with us having the responsibility, the duty, to return our northern residents home.
"This will arrive either due to our growing military pressure to create a completely different reality...or we will start another war."Go to the full article >>
Hamas terrorist leaders may be hiding outside Gaza's Khan Yunis - sources
For months, all top IDF and defense officials said that most or all of the hostages and Hamas high command had fled to southern Gaza.
Despite months of saying that all of the Hamas leaders are in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, some may be in central Gaza, the Jerusalem Post has learned.
Generally before October 7, Hamas’s “civilian” functions leadership, such as Yahya Sinwar’s apparatus for governing the Gaza Strip, was in Gaza City in northern Gaza.
There was also a military quarter in Gaza City where Hamas military chief Muhammad Deif spent time.
However, either in preparation for the October 7 invasion, around the time of the IDF invasion of October 25-27, or at the latest, once they saw that the IDF was invading for real and routing Hamas forces, the Hamas leadership fled in a southern direction from Gaza City.
For months, all top IDF and defense officials said that most or all of the hostages and Hamas high command had fled to southern Gaza, most likely to Khan Yunis.Go to the full article >>
Lebanese hacker group target Beirut airport with anti-Hezbollah, anti-Iran messages - report
The hackers displayed messages conveying anger toward Hezbollah and Iran for attempting to drag Lebanon into a war with Israel.
A Christian Lebanese hacker group has allegedly targeted Beirut airport with messages condemning attempts by Iran and Hezbollah to draw Lebanon into a war with Israel, according to footage circulating online and a report by ABC News on Sunday.
Screens displayed at the airport, rather than sharing flight information, allegedly displayed messages from the group ‘Soldiers of God.’ The group has denied their involvement on social media, according to ABC News.
“Hassan Nasrallah, you will no longer have supporters if you curse Lebanon with a war for which you will bear responsibility and consequences,” the message read.
Tensions between Lebanon and Israel have escalated as Hezbollah has launched a number of drone attacks into Israel’s northern border communities.
Only hours ago, Arab media had reported that Israel had launched 3 airstrikes into southern Lebanon, a known stronghold for Hezbollah. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, nor for the strike last week which killed Hamas deputy al-Arouri.
Hezbollah's leader Nasrallah previously warned his movement "cannot accept" the alleged Israeli assassination of deputy Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri, noting that "with certainty that this will not go without a response or punishment," he said. "Whoever thinks of war with us will regret it and the price of war with us will be very costly. If war is waged against us, then the Lebanese national interests require that we take the war to the end."Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities