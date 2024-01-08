Gazans to IDF: Hamas steals URNWA food, kills civilians who ask for aid

Gazan civilians have testified to officers of the IDF's Unit 504 how Hamas murdered Gazan civilians who tried to get help from UNRWA and that Hamas terrorists steal food from US aid organizations and seize civilian properties for military use.

In one recorded call, a Gazan civilian testified that Hamas murdered his cousin because he tried to seek help from UNRWA. In another conversation, a civilian said he does not leave his home because he fears Hamas will seize it and use the property to fire toward Israel and destroy his house.

One civilian is heard on a recording saying, "When will you get rid of [Hamas]? They killed my cousin yesterday because he went to UNRWA."

"They killed him in Rafah," the civilian tells the IDF officer.

A different civilian is recorded telling the IDF how Hamas terrorists steal food from civilians.

Testimony of a Gazan civilian regarding Hamas stealing food from Gazan civilians (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

"I work at the American organization called WKSA [The American World Kitchen], when I was preparing a dish, some of [Hamas] came. They tried to steal food from me but I prevented them. They steal from the warehouses of UNRWA.

"When the supplies arrive, they try to steal," the civilian stated.

A third civilian explains howhe does not want leave his home because he fears Hamas will seize it and use the property to fire toward Israel and destroy his house.

"[Hamas] want us to leave our homes so they can take control of them in order to shoot at you," the man tells the IDF. "We keep our houses so that no one takes them over."

Israel has long help Hamas responsible for its use of civilian infrastructure and aid organization as cover for terrorist activities, and now Hamas's grip on power is falling in the Strip, more and more citizens are providing proof of their activities.