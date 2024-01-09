The IDF has released footage of the 101st Battalion of the Paratrooper Brigade engaging in combat in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Tuesday.

In the footage, The paratroopers can be seen fighting in the heart of Khan Yunis, eliminating terrorists in face-to-face combat and sniper fire, and locating many weapons, including guns, grenades, and ammunition.

A joint effort

During an offensive operation of the 101st Battalion Combat Team, terrorists opened fire from buildings in the area. The fighters coordinated airstrikes and tank cover-fire to eliminate the terrorists.

Once the fighting subsided, the soldiers carried out scans in the area in order to rule out the presence of additional terrorists. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza's Khan Yunis on January 9, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During the clearing of one of the buildings, the soldiers of the 101st Battalion encountered terrorists barricaded in the building. The fighters immediately engaged and eliminated the remaining terrorists.

During the combat, a dog from the Oketz K-9 unit was killed, and seven soldiers suffered various degrees of injury.