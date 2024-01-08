Jerusalem Post
IDF strikes Hezbollah military compound, terror infrastructure in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF attacked a series of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon overnight, the IDF said in a statement Monday.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked a Hezbollah military compound near the village of Marwahin overnight, as well as a rocket launcher and terrorist infrastructure near the village of Ayta ash Shab.

Over the past 24 hours, a remotely manned aircraft of the Air Force attacked a launcher from which a shot was fired at Israeli territory, and a combat helicopter attacked an area from which an anti-aircraft missile was launched into Israel. 

