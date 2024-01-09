Rabbis protest at United Nations asking for ceasefire in Gaza

About three dozen rabbis and rabbinical students from US organizations on Tuesday protested at the United Nations, urging a ceasefire in Gaza and asking US President Joe Biden's administration to allow such resolutions to pass instead of vetoing them in the Security Council.

The protests were organized by US Jewish groups including Jewish Voice for Peace, Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, and Rabbis for Ceasefire. Social media posts by the groups said 36 rabbis were at the demonstration inside the UN Security Council Chamber.

The Huffington Post reported that the rabbis gained access to the building as part of a guided tour.

The UN has demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza amid the huge death toll from the war. Washington has vetoed resolutions for such calls in the Security Council, saying it would let Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which governs Gaza, regroup and rebuild.

Backing an immediate ceasefire

More than three-quarters of the 193-member UN General Assembly backed a move to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire last month. Members of the UN Security Council vote on a proposal to demand that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip, December 22, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/David Dee Delgado)

Tuesday's protesters at the United Nations carried banners that read "Biden: the world says ceasefire" and "Biden: Stop vetoing peace."

Ceasefire protests have been seen recently in many parts of the US, ranging from near airports and bridges in New York City and Los Angeles to vigils outside the White House and marches in Washington near the US Capitol.

On Monday, demonstrators demanding a ceasefire in Gaza interrupted a speech by Biden in a church in South Carolina. The president said he had urged Israel to reduce its attacks and "significantly get out of Gaza."

Jewish groups in the US have been divided over Israel's response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt has labeled groups demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, such as Jewish Voice for Peace, as "hate groups" that do not represent the Jewish community.

Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent assault on Gaza has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, about 1% of the 2.3 million population there, according to Gaza's health ministry. Israeli bombardments have flattened much of the densely populated enclave, leaving Gazans homeless, with food shortages threatening famine.