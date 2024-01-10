IDF Soldiers of the 55th Brigade have uncovered Hamas equipment and proof of exploitation of civilian areas in Khan Yunis, the IDF stated on Wednesday.

In the past few days, the 55th Brigade combat team has been operating to destroy terror infrastructure in Khan Yunis.

During the operations on the military targets, the soldiers located a UAV launch post and a loaded rifle underneath a child’s bed, along with grenades, magazines, Hamas uniforms, and extensive intelligence materials inside the residences of terrorist operatives. Weapons and equipment discovered in civilian areas in Khan Yunis by the 55th Brigade (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Tunnel shaft near a school

Over the course of the brigade's activities, the soldiers also found a tunnel shaft near a school, a rocket launcher near a kindergarten, and a training compound near a mosque.

Using fighter jets, the brigade struck four buildings used as terror infrastructure, including a Hamas command and control center and three buildings that were identified as housing terrorists