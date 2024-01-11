IDF Medical Corps medics and paramedics accompanying soldiers inside the Gaza Strip will be including 60,000 doses of whole blood sacks in their equipment, the IDF stated Thursday evening.

Whole blood refers to a special type of blood consisting of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets suspended in plasma. Most patients receiving transfusions do not need all of these elements. However, it can make a huge difference when treating wounded troops on the battlefield.

How will soldiers travelling with 'whole blood' help in the field?

Traveling with the additional blood supply will enable IDF medical responders to treat the wounded as close to the point of injury right away, the IDF said.

The IDF works in conjunction with a blood bank to help the wounded in a timely fashion and treat them swiftly and urgently.

Along with the fact that every soldier has access to this blood, each company employs a senior medical professional.

To date, 3,200 wounded soldiers have been treated by IDF medical professionals. Of those, 100 have received plasma doses. Of those, 100 have received specific whole blood doses.