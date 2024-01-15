Iran's Foreign Min. touts '100 days of Zionist failure' amid Hamas war

Iran's Foreign Ministry tweeted an infographic outlining what they refer to as "100 days of Zionist failure" on Sunday amidst Israel's ongoing war with Hamas following the Iran-funded October 7 invasion of Israel.

On Sunday afternoon, Iranian diplomat Nasser Kanaani posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "100,000 Palestinian victims (including over 23,000 martyrs and more than 60,000 injured) as a result of 100 days of war by the Zionist regime against #Gaza, is a dark, disgraceful, and shameful record that has been kept in the pages of history and in the court of human conscience for the fake Israeli regime and the US government forever."

He commented that Israel is in imminent danger of collapse and commented that "the future belongs to Palestine."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman comments on the 100-day of war by the Zionist regime against #Gaza people: https://t.co/7nBgmKrOTd pic.twitter.com/ktFGYo59Cy — Foreign Ministry, Islamic Republic of Iran (@IRIMFA_EN) January 15, 2024

In response, Iran's Foreign Ministry posted a graphic portraying the Palestinian flag over the words "100 days," highlighting several of what they believe are "key points" adding to Israel's "failures" in intelligence, defense, casualties, media campaigns, politics (both domestic and international), economy, and public opinion.

The graphic commented that Israel's narrative of poor treatment of hostages held in Israel was false and that the "Zionist regime ultimately failed to silence the popular, social support for Palestine around the world." They noted worldwide participation in marches for the "Free Palestine" movement simply meant Israel was failing.

They also called the evacuation of communities near the borders of Lebanon and Gaza a failure of the nation and added the belief that the Israeli economy was suffering as a result of 220,000 reservists being called for duty.

Iran believes Israel is losing David Ben-Gurion's defense doctrines

In the tweeted graphic, Iran's Foreign Ministry noted four prongs used by Israel in defense: deterrence, early warning, military decision, and transferring the battle to enemy territory. Iran’s regime believes Israel is losing its ability to deter Iranian-backed terror proxies. This primarily relates to Iran’s backing of Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, as well as Hamas.

This could cause Iran to miscalculate. For now, Iran is relying on its own interpretation of Israeli media to justify a kind of feedback loop of information whereby Iran’s own arrogance is justified by reading about Israel’s own internal criticism.

Tasnim News, considered close to the IRGC, is the main emitter of this confirmation bias for Iran. The media reports on what Israel is saying about the Jenin operation and Hezbollah establishing tents in disputed areas on the northern border with Lebanon and concludes that Israel is not able to deter Hezbollah. Iran believes Israel’s military over the last decade and a half has “recorded nothing but failure.”

Iran apparently believes this because it focuses on the campaign between the wars in Syria and the various operations in Gaza and concludes that Hamas and Iran’s entrenchment in Syria has continued. Therefore, Israel’s efforts to manage the conflict or “mow the grass” have not succeeded, in Iran’s view.

Tasnim News wrote in July that “the Zionist regime, which in the past decades did not hesitate to commit any aggression against the Arab countries and especially the Palestinians, is now in a situation where it does not have the courage to dismantle Hezbollah's tents at the border point of Lebanon and occupied Palestine, and it has appealed to the United Nations because of the fear of this party. Yemen and Iraq are also two new fronts that have encircled the Zionists along with Syria and Iran and Lebanon and Palestine.”

Seth Frantzman contributed to this report.