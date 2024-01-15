After 80 days of fighting, 36th Division is released from reserves

After 80 days of fighting within the Gaza Strip, the 36th Division was released from reserves duty on Monday, according to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The 36th division was made up of commando, paratrooper, and artillery reserve forces, as they worked side by side with the Israeli Air Force and the Navy in the northern Gaza Strip.

The areas that they operated in were Zeyton, Shati, Shejaia, Rimal and the central Gaza refugee camps.

What did they do in Gaza?

During their time in the Gaza Strip, the division attacked terror targets and eliminated hundreds of terrorists as well as destroying a tunnel route that was tens of kilometers long. The IDF's 36th Division were released from reserve duty after 80 days of fighting in Gaza, January 15, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In mid-December, the IDF released a statement saying the 36th Division completed the dismantling of Hamas terror capabilities in the Shejaia neighborhood of Gaza City, hours after the 99th Division completed its operations in Gaza City's southern area and began expanding its area of activity to the central Strip.