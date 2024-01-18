Israeli security forces arrested 15 terror suspects and killed eight more in a 35-hour raid of Tulkarm in the West Bank, the IDF said in a Thursday statement.

Reservist forces, along with Shin Bet, YAMAS, and Border Police, uncovered dozens of explosive devices hidden underneath roads across the West Bank.

As part of the 35-hour raid, which continued into Thursday evening, Israeli forces scanned through hundreds of buildings in Tulkarm and located countless weaponry and other military equipment, the IDF said.

During the operation, IDF troops encountered and clashed with armed terrorists, who hurled explosives at the forces, the Israeli military said.

Some of the armed terrorists were killed by targeted aerial strikes conducted by the forces. Israeli forces operate in Tulkarm, in the West Bank, January 18, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In addition, a further 21 suspects were arrested in various operations across the West Bank overnight. Furthermore, in Hebron, Israeli forces found and confiscated more weapons and Hamas flags.

Border Police officer wounded in Kalkilya

In Kalkilya, a Border Police officer was wounded by an explosive hurled toward him by terror suspects. He was rushed to a nearby medical center for further treatment.