IDF takes out seven terrorists in overnight West Bank operation

The IDF conducted an operation overnight in the West Bank Palestinian city of Tulkarm to apprehend wanted individuals, the IDF spokesperson said on Tuesday morning.

Over the course of the operation, seven terrorists were killed.

Shortly after the arrival of the Israeli security personnel, fighting broke out between soldiers of the Kfir Brigade and local terrorists with fire being exchanged between the two sides.

The Kfir Brigade of the IDF operate in the West Bank Palestinian city of Tulkarm. November 14, 2023.

According to the IDF, an Israeli UAV targeted a squad of armed combatants that had previously launched explosives at the Israeli troops.

IDF discovered an explosives laboratory

Later, the IDF said that it had destroyed an explosives laboratory and discovered dozens of explosives on the roads by the Israeli forces. IDF personnel nullify explosive devices found in Tulkarm. November 14, 2023. (credit: IDF)

After 15 hours, the Kfir Brigade, leading a coalition effort that included the Combat Engineering Corps, the Haruv Battalion, the Duchifat Battalion, Duvdevan reservists, the Shin Bet, and Border Police, completed the mission.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah, the seven Palestinians killed in the Tulkarm operation are Abd Maarek Jarban (33), Saeed Salman Abu Tahoun (32), Jihad Khaled Ghanem (25) Musab Omar Al-Ghoul (21), Hazem Muhammad Hosri (28), Mahmoud Ali Hadayda (25), and Walid Musaei (26).

Among the arrests made during the operation, the IDF said that the Shin Bet and Border Police apprehended a senior member of the terrorist Tulkarm Battalion after he attempted to flee under the cover of an ambulance.