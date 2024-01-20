Soldiers from the 55th brigade uncovered and destroyed additional rocket launchers and terror infrastructure in Khan Yunis, the IDF announced on Saturday.

According to the announcement, over the past few days, soldiers from the 55th brigade engaged in combat with the the eastern battalion of Hamas's Khan Yunis brigade. During operations, the brigade encountered numerous smaller terrorist squads and eliminated them. Rocket launchers and rockets found by soldiers of the 55th brigade in Khan Yunis January 20, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The soldiers also searched a central operating area belonging to Hamas. They dismantled an underground tunnel route in the area, as well as successfully locating and destroying observation posts.

Additional terror structures were raided

With guidance from the intelligence corps, the soldiers raided additional terrorist infrastructures. As a result, they discovered dozens of rocket launchers, shells and intelligence documents. The rocket launchers were successfully destroyed.

The IDF has reported that during one of the battles, a fighter from the 71st Battalion fell and three other fighters were injured.