Turkey's Erdogan to take economic measures against Israel over Hamas war

In a notable shift from its primarily diplomatic anti-Israel stance, Turkey has decided to take direct economic actions against Israel. While Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously targeted Israel in the diplomatic arena, the latest move involves the removal of Israel from Turkey's list of export destinations, Hebrew media reported on Sunday.

Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war after October 7, Turkey's anti-Israel steps were concentrated in diplomatic spheres, with Erdogan regularly criticizing Israel. The recent development, however, goes beyond rhetoric, with Ankara now actively affecting trade between the two nations.

The significant implication of this decision is that Turkey will discontinue subsidizing trade and withdraw support for businesses engaged in operations with Israel. Furthermore, it serves as a clear message to Turkish business owners that state assistance will not be provided if they choose to engage in trade with Israel.

This strategic move follows Israel's placement as 13th on Turkey's list of exports in 2023, despite the war's impact, accounting for goods valued at $5.42 billion, approximately 2.1% of total exports. This marks a noticeable decrease from the $7 billion worth of exports in 2022. Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Hamas' Gaza leader Ismail Haniyeh shake hands during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara January 3, 2012 (credit: REUTERS/Stringer) Contrary to Erdogan's anti-Israel policy, official data from the Turkish Transport Ministry revealed that since October 7, Turkey dispatched 701 ships to Israel, averaging about eight ships per day. Out of these, 480 followed the Turkey-Israel route, while the remaining 221 made stops in Turkey en route to the ports of Haifa or Ashdod.

Erdogan's anti-Israel rhetoric