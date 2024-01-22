Hamas losses over 100 days - What are the real numbers? - analysis

Charting Hamas’s losses over the more than 100 days of war with Israel, there are some critical data points:

On the positive side: 48-60% of Hamas’s forces are out of commission – meaning either killed, wounded, or arrested

On the negative side: the IDF killed around 3,500 in only 20 days in northern Gaza in the initial three weeks of the invasion, but has only killed around 2,000 in the last 42 days, showing that the rate of progress in eliminating Hamas’s forces has likely dropped steeply as the war has drawn on.

First, the positive side. Currently, IDF estimates are that it has killed 9,000 Hamas terrorists, wounded around 8,000 to a degree that they cannot easily return to battle (a much larger number have been wounded at lower levels), and arrested 2,300.

This yields a total of 19,300 who can no longer fight. The Kfir Brigade operates in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip January 22, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

WSJ reported the number of dead, but not the number removed from battle

When The Wall Street Journal published a report citing US officials estimates that the IDF had only killed around 20-30% of Hamas’s forces, the report mentioned, but did not add together all of the elements of removing Hamas forces from the battlefield.

So the percentage quoted by the WSJ does not capture the same numbers or picture.

But the most relevant question is not just whether Hamas fighters are dead, but whether they can continue to fight.

In terms of the spectrum of 48-60%, the problem is that the IDF has given different numbers about the size of Hamas’s forces at different times.

Prior to the war, many reports estimated Hamas at 40,000 strong.

Eventually, the IDF went on record with The Jerusalem Post and others in the current war framing Hamas as having a fighting force of 30,000.

But there were still some IDF officials who went off script and used the 40,000 the number with the Post.

The vast discrepancy could be because intelligence is an imperfect science or it could be a distinction between actual combat fighters and other Hamas logistics support forces who do not really fight.

Further, prior unofficial estimates before the conflict with Islamic Jihad in May 2023 had set its forces, separate from Hamas, at around 10,000.

IDF sources indicated that on the eve of the war, Islamic Jihad forces had shrunk somewhat from the 10,000 number, possibly due to losses during the May 2023 conflict.

Top defense officials seem less sure about how separate this number is from the 30,000 or 40,000 of Hamas’s forces, given that Gazan fighters have sometimes mixed together in their invasion of Israel on October 7 and in their defense against the IDF counter-invasion.

Rate of killing Hamas fighters has dropped significantly

On the more negative side, the rate at which the IDF has killed Hamas terrorists has dropped significantly.

For the first week of the war from October 7, the IDF killed 1,500 Hamas terrorists in the battle to expel the organization from Israel’s South.

From October 7-27, there was bombing of Gaza, but no invasion, no set Hamas killed numbers, and less broad progress, even as some top Hamas officials were assassinated from the air.

The IDF’s best weeks were October 27-November 15 when it killed 3,500 Hamas fighters in only 20 days, bringing the total dead Hamas forces number up to 5,000.

These were some of the largest above ground battles of the war over Hamas’s military headquarters, its parliament, and areas near its Shifa Hospital command center.

This was also before Hamas realized how deadly serious the IDF was about a deep invasion and it believed it was worth risking fighting above ground in large formations to try to bloody the IDF enough to halt the entire invasion.

However, from November 15-23, the sides entered serious hostage exchange and temporary ceasefire negotiations, leading to a slowing of the fighting and from November 23-30 there was no fighting.

The IDF’s next best time period was December 1-5 and 6-10 when it killed around 1,000 Hamas terrorists each week, mostly as part of the initial large battles above ground in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, as well as some intense battles in Shejaia in northern Gaza and in central Gaza.

By December 10, 7,000 Hamas terrorists had been killed.

Progress started to slow as Hamas retreated underground and it took 14 days, until December 24, for the IDF to kill another 1,000 Hamas forces, to get to 8,000 killed - four times slower than early December, and around three times slower than early November.

Since December 24, the IDF has killed around another 1,000, reaching 9,000, meaning about half the speed of mid-December and six to eight times slower than in early December/November.

The question now is whether: the IDF is having trouble finding the Hamas forces hiding in the vast tunnel network, whether there are fewer forces than expected, or whether many of them have faded into the civilian population and are merely waiting until Israel lets its guard down to pounce again.

Beyond all of these numbers, the larger question is at what point would Hamas break from the losses it has faced?

It appears that due to the Israeli hostages, this question is different from almost any other comparable historical conflict.

Besides removing Hamas forces from the battlefield, the IDF has also killed 19 battalion commanders, which is the vast majority of such commanders from Hamas’s 24 battalions.

But not only are three of Hamas’s five brigade commanders still at large, its entire high command is still free and operational, and with hostages close by to use as human shields.

If Hamas’s top leaders perceive themselves to be invulnerable to Israeli attack given their holding hostages, and they do not care how many fighters they lose or how much territory the IDF takes control over, and if they are not even trying all that hard to pick fights in the current time period, then the main problem is not numbers, but perception.

At some point, the IDF will need to convince Hamas’s top leaders not only that they are destroying their forces, but also that time is not on their side and that their chances of survival are higher by negotiating a return of the hostages with Israel than by trying to wait it out for an Israeli withdrawal.