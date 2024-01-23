Travel-lover who 'gave his soul' to Israel killed by Hamas

Master Sgt. (res.) Yoav Levi, 29, from Yehud-Monoson in central Israel, was one of the soldiers killed by Hamas in a rocket-propelled grenade attack on multiple adjacent structures on Monday.

Levi, a combat soldier in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261, "gave his soul to the country," according to a statement made by his family.

"Yoav, in your humble way, in your characteristic silence and with a captivating smile, you were loved and will be loved by all of us," they said.

A staunch enthusiast

"A staunch travel enthusiast, the love of the homeland flowed in your blood."

They concluded, "We miss you dearly. We're broken by this unbearable pain."

"I was so scared of this moment," wrote Megi Besso Kantsler, Levi's cousin, in a heartwrenching Facebook post.

"Yoavi, my dear cousin, I can't believe it's you," she said. "I can't believe that 'May his memory be blessed' is written beside your name.

"We grew up together, I smacked you around on all of our trips, and now you will forever remain 29 years old," she concluded.