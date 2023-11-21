When will Israelis start traveling again and to where?

In this second special wartime episode, Mark Gordon and David Zev Harris speak to experts about the tourism situation in the aftermath of the Gaza war. When will foreign airlines return to Ben Gurion? Will there be cruises out of Haifa port in the next 12 months? Which destinations will Israelis shun and to which will they flock in 2024?

