Over the past few days, IDF reservists of Battalion 630 of the Southern Brigade of the Gaza Division completed an operation on the outskirts of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, which included the destruction of terror shafts, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Tuesday.

Destroying terror infrastructure

The fighters of the battalion worked together with engineering teams to locate and destroy terror shafts and underground infrastructure.

Footage from the activities of the combat team of the 261st brigade in the Gaza Strip. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson Unit).)

According to the IDF, the combatants destroyed dozens of Hamas terror infrastructures on the edge of northern Khan Yunis.

In addition, as part of the offensive, fighters from the 261st Brigade operated to destroy military infrastructure.