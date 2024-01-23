WATCH: IDF operates in Southern Gaza, destroys Khan Yunis shafts

The fighters worked together with engineering teams to locate and destroy Hamas terror shafts and underground infrastructure in Khan Yunis. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Footage of the 261st Brigade's combat team activity. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson Unit).

Over the past few days, IDF reservists of Battalion 630 of the Southern Brigade of the Gaza Division completed an operation on the outskirts of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, which included the destruction of terror shafts, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Tuesday.

Destroying terror infrastructure 

The fighters of the battalion worked together with engineering teams to locate and destroy terror shafts and underground infrastructure. 

Footage from the activities of the combat team of the 261st brigade in the Gaza Strip. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson Unit).)

According to the IDF, the combatants destroyed dozens of Hamas terror infrastructures on the edge of northern Khan Yunis.

In addition, as part of the offensive, fighters from the 261st Brigade operated to destroy military infrastructure.

During the military operation, rocket-propelled grenades were fired at the forces, causing the collapse of a building. 21 soldiers were killed in the incident, and several others were wounded, the IDF said.

IDF announces the names of 21 soldiers killed in combat, January 23, 2024. (credit: The Jerusalem Post)
IDF announces the names of 21 soldiers killed in combat, January 23, 2024. (credit: The Jerusalem Post)


