Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Nicholas Berger, 22, was given a certificate of appreciation and distinction for his work to maintain the safety of light rail passengers in Jerusalem as a security guard.

He was killed on Monday in the Hamas attack on multiple adjacent structures using a rocket-propelled grenade.

Berger was the lone son to a single mother and a reserve combat soldier for Battalion 8208, Brigade 261, from the Pisgat Zeev neighborhood in Jerusalem.

Passion for Israel, the future of the nation

He "was an amazing guy, who loved the State of Israel and sacrificed his life for it," according to Shlomit Alon, a family friend. An Israeli soldier walks by tanks, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, January 1, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA)

"Nicholas was a smart guy, beautiful, kind-hearted, kind, loved by all and very devoted to his mother who raised him alone."

His funeral will be held on Wednesday at the Mount Herzl Cemetery in Jerusalem 12 p.m.