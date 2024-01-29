Haifa synagogue community rallies to serve IDF soldiers

Israelis and Jews throughout the world will never forget where they were the moment they heard the horrendous news of the Hamas pogrom – the brutal massacre on the towns and villages near the Gaza border.

Ethan Kushner, chairman of the Moriah Masorti Synagogue in Haifa, recalls the transition from rejoicing to mourning. “Erev Simchat Torah, the synagogue was alive as adults and children danced with the Sifrei Torah.” On that warm October evening, the hakafot continued into the park outside, and the rabbi`s impressive voice soared to the heavens.

“The next day, Simchat Torah,” he continues, “congregants arrived with the face of Tisha B’av.

“October 7 caused the pendulum to swing from nine months of civil unrest to shock, grief, and trauma so that by October 8, everyone was asking `What can I do to help?`”

Helping volunteer for the war effort

Rabbi David Arias, the community’s spiritual leader, was immediately called up for reserve duty and has been serving ever since. Ethan Kushner at 60 could not enlist, but he felt compelled to do his utmost for the war effort. Ethan Kushner on rough terrain, having delivered essential supplies to soldiers. (credit: ETHAN KUSHNER)

The rabbi immediately reported back about all the shortages of equipment for this reserve army of 300,000. Many of the younger congregants were also called up, and reports came in from all sources of shortages of life-saving equipment, as well as everyday essentials.

A friend, a successful businesswoman, advised that any fundraising or donating campaign must be done through an amuta, a nonprofit organization. The synagogue board gladly agreed that Moriah would provide that umbrella. The community’s lawyer and accountant confirmed that this would not complicate the tax status of the synagogue. Advertisement

Israeli supplies of ceramic vests and helmets were soon sold out, as soldiers themselves tried to purchase them. There is a specific standard of these items set by the Ministry of Defense, so overseas shipments would not solve that problem.

Thus the campaign focused more on essential clothing and equipment. This was a long period of reserve duty, and many of these soldiers seldom got to go home. As the winter approached, there were shortages of tents, sleeping bags, windproof coats, and thick boots.

The fundraising appeal to the Moriah community bore fruit, raising an amazing sum. Everybody gave as much as they could – and more. News of the campaign spread, and Kushner was receiving contacts from Haifa citizens who gave generously, as well as people he did not know, all of whom wanted to contribute. Stores selling these items were prepared to deliver North and South. There were no overheads, as all the efforts were voluntary.

At the same time, messages were coming in of specific shortages, and Kushner coordinated these requests with the supply and locations. Some army units had raised money themselves and wanted Moriah to manage the funds so that there would not be duplication of supplies.

In some cases, a sort of jungle telegraph existed to link up various donations. Kushner was at a meeting in Tel Aviv when he was asked to pick up some suitcases of essential items and get them delivered to the northern border. Either he or other volunteer drivers made sure that those suitcases got to the right place without delay. On another occasion, one unit in the cold North urgently requested warm coats. With the funds in hand, Kushner went out and bought at a discount price a quantity of coats and delivered them to the soldiers the same day.

“We also provide Shabbat meals,” he says.

On one occasion, the rabbi reported that his unit had been sent to a location, but there was nowhere to sleep. Kushner contacted Alon Davidi, the mayor of Sderot, who found the necessary accommodation. Sometimes there were requests for generators, at other times tents and sturdy boots to withstand the muddy terrain.

News of the campaign spread to the US. Passengers flying to Israel on El Al were allowed extra weight in order to bring suitcases of essential items. “The wonderful thing about Israel is the ability to adapt,” says Kushner. The Customs and Excise waived customs duties and did not delay the shipments.

“We sometimes get some crazy requests like shipping containers for storage,” he continues. “In fact, certain equipment can be applied for from the Ministry of Defense, and we can direct these requests to the correct sources of systems and bureaucracy.

“We have to keep supplying essential items for this unprecedented number of reserve soldiers, as well as the regular army. If we can save the life of one soldier, I can go to sleep at night.”

While this growing network is making the lives of soldiers in the North and the South a little more comfortable, it is also focusing on helping evacuees who are staying in hostels and hotels, by donating clothing and play equipment for children. On Hanukkah, the Moriah community did a candle lighting at one of the Haifa hotels accommodating evacuees. The Noam Youth Movement organized entertainment for the children, and the event brought a little light into the lives of people who have been displaced from their homes.

The Moriah Masorti Community is the oldest of the Masorti Movement in Israel. It was founded in 1954 mostly by British immigrants who were looking for a synagogue experience less extreme than the Israeli mainstream synagogues but based on tradition and Halacha.

Apart from the regular Shabbat and festival services, the community focuses on tikkun olam and creates programs for Haifa`s religiously and ethnically diverse population. Their beit midrash, Midreshet Hacarmel, runs regular courses for members and the wider community.

Kushner concludes: “Everyone who does not put on a uniform feels the need to do something.”

Kushner runs a gym, but for these last three months, like so many volunteers, he has been juggling his hours to fulfill some of the needs of soldiers and civilians in difficult circumstances.

Is there any other country in the world where its citizens think outside the box, investigate the needs, and supply them so quickly? ■

For more details, contact Moriah Synagogue in Haifa: +972-4-8251495