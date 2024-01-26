IDF: Intensive battles in heart of Khan Yunis continue

Israeli Air Force fighter jets, directed by IDF troops, carried out strikes on dozens of terror targets, including Hamas operational centers, weapons storage facilities, observation posts, and meeting points used by Hamas terrorists, the military revealed on Friday morning.

After five Hamas terrorists were identified entering a military structure, the soldiers directed an aircraft to strike and eliminate them.

IDF ground troops also identified four terrorists who had fired anti-tank missiles at the troops just a few hours prior. The troops directed a fighter jet and an aircraft to strike and eliminate the terrorist cell. A number of additional terrorists were killed by the troops during combat in the area.

In a separate incident, IDF troops killed six terrorists who posed a threat to the troops, with assistance from tank and sniper fire. IDF troops operate in southern Gaza, January 26, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF ground and air troops conducted joint operational activity to strike Hamas terrorist infrastructure. Moreover, fighter jets struck a building rigged with explosives, as well as a military site, an anti-tank post, and an operational tunnel shaft. Additionally, IDF troops killed a number of terrorists with tank fire and by directing IDF aircraft.

Overnight, IDF naval troops struck a number of terror targets and provided fire support along the Gazan coastline as part of their assistance to the IDF ground troops operating in the Gaza Strip.