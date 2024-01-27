IDF eliminates waves of terrorists in Gaza's Khan Yunis

IDF troops of the Maglan unit operating under the Commando Brigade, carried out raids on a number of terrorist targets deep in Khan Yunis, among them a military depot where a significant amount of ammunition, weapons, and various technological assets were located, the IDF reported on Saturday.

The fire array of the brigade directed an aircraft that successfully eliminated three terrorists who were planting explosives near the Israel forces, the IDF added.

Concurrently, soldiers in the Egoz unit reportedly engaged and killed numerous armed terrorists in close quarters combat.

Additionally, the Givati Brigade’s combat team eliminated numerous terrorists in various encounters in the Khan Yunis area, the IDF said. IDF troops operate in Khan Yunis, Gaza. January 27, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Seven terrorists against one tank

In one of the engagements, seven terrorists who fired RPG missiles at IDF troops were killed by Israeli tank fire after being identified as hiding within a structure in the area.

The Israeli troops also reportedly eliminated additional armed terrorists carrying Kalashnikovs.

Also in Khan Yunis, the 7th Brigade’s fire array directed an aircraft to target and eliminate a terrorist the IDF observed setting up an observation post to direct fire at Israeli forces.