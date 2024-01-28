Around 20 families came to protest in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea before being removed from the premises, according to Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

The headquarters warned: "If it is not possible for the families of the abductees to enter the area of the Prime Minister's home, next week we will hold the central rally with the participation of tens of thousands of citizens, near his home in Caesarea."

"Something very abnormal happened in the last few hours in Caesarea," wrote the spokesman for the Families Forum, Haim Rubinstein, on his X account. "Last week they kept away the citizens of Israel who came to support the families. This week they kept the family members themselves away from the area where they were allowed to stand last week."

Rubinstein added: "A resident of Caesarea who lived near the prime minister and offered to invite the families to a cup of tea at his house was also stopped. Only after discussions that lasted for about 3 hours, the visit of the families of the abductees to his house was approved." According to him, "If it is not obvious, this is not what will stop the families but will only increase the frustration and the intensity of the actions. I suggest reconsidering this unnecessary containment." HOSTAGES’ FAMILIES protest outside Netanyahu’s house in Caesarea, Jan. 20. (credit: Jonathan Shaul/Flash90)

The right to protest

At the Hostages and Missing Families Forum HQ, they emphasized: "We demand that they be allowed to cry out near the Prime Minister's house. Also, the families call on the Prime Minister to leave his house, talk to the family members and provide answers regarding the fate of their loved ones."

"Are we disturbing you in the midday sleep? We don't sleep neither morning nor noon nor evening," cried one of the daughters of the kidnapped families in Caesarea, "We come here so that you can look at us, listen to us, hear what we have to say. What do we really want? Do your utmost to bring back our parents alive and dead. We want you to bring them all back quickly."