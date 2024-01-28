Reports that a new deal may be in the works with Hamas to pause fighting in Gaza and enable hostages to be released raise concerns about Hamas demands.

The first deal was brokered in mid-November and saw fighting end for a week in late November. Hamas has suffered more losses since then, including the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis, where the IDF has been operating since early December. Yet, an ostensibly weakened Hamas appears to be requesting even more from a new deal than it got from the first one.

Let’s start with the reports. The deal is reported to include several months of pause in fighting in return for most of the hostages being released. However, we’ve been misled in the past about the hostages being released.

Previous Hamas lies

For instance, the first deal was supposed to include elderly hostages, women, and children. It was only revealed later that when it referred to “women,” it actually meant older women and mothers and that it was always understood that younger women would be left in the hands of Hamas. This tragedy came despite the increased evidence and claims that younger women had been abused by Hamas. Yet, a priority was not put on releasing them. Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, January 21, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Also, Hamas lied about releasing all the mothers and children, purposely lying about releasing the Bibas family. Hamas made up several excuses about this, claiming they were being held by other groups or Gazan civilians. These claims are always floated whenever hostage talks begin so that Hamas can drag out the talks and pretend it doesn’t know where the hostages are. This creates a contradiction in the talks.

Why are the talks taking place with Doha, which hosts Hamas, if Hamas doesn’t even hold all the hostages? If some of the hostages were held by Gazan civilians, then what’s the point of talking to Hamas via a third country that hosts Hamas when the hostages could be found in Gaza in the hands of random civilians?

The public in Israel is nevertheless presented with this scenario: Hamas will do a deal for hostages, but Hamas doesn’t hold all the hostages, Hamas will find them, but if Hamas doesn’t find them, that’s ok because then it will still get a pause in fighting to look for them or pretend to look for them, and then when it violates the deal that’s ok because it was known all along Hamas couldn’t find them or Hamas was lying. Hamas misled Israel the first time. Then there was another two months of fighting, from December 1 to January 28, and now Hamas is once again seemingly in the driver’s seat of the talks to secure even more than it did back in November. Advertisement

If you’re reading this and realize something doesn’t make sense, then you’re right. It doesn’t make sense that Hamas, weaker today than it was on November 24, is seeking to get months off of fighting in another “pause” and release fewer people over a longer period of time.

The public in Israel deserves to know why young women have often seemed to be at the back of the line in terms of those being released. The story is that Hamas claims the women are all soldiers and, therefore, gets to have a “high price” for them. Once again, that appears to show Hamas is the one driving these demands, even though it continues to lose territory and terrorists.

According to the IDF, Hamas has lost 9,000 of its terrorist army, roughly a third of its men, and it has also lost thousands who are injured.

At the Post, we reported last week that up to 60% of Hamas terrorists were out of action. On the other hand, reports also say that up to 80% of Hamas tunnels have not been destroyed. Probably many of those tunnels are in areas the IDF has tacit control, so finding the tunnels is only a matter of time. But the overall point is that Hamas continues to have some command and control. It controls Rafah on the border, and through that control, it controls humanitarian aid entering Gaza. Hamas may also be trying to infiltrate the 250,000 estimated Gazans who remain in the north.

The Hamas tentacles of control are waiting to grow back. If Hamas gets months of a pause in fighting, it would appear that it can use that to grow back its tentacles, go back to the tunnels, recruit more terrorists from the people sheltering in the humanitarian zone, and exploit the aid coming into Gaza to grow wealthy and powerful once again.

These should be the top concerns regarding any pause in fighting. Israel has been told that when the war is over there won’t be Hamas in Gaza.

That claim has been downgraded to claims there won’t be a Hamas threat from Gaza. At the same time when the first pause in fighting took place in November, reports said that the military pressure on Hamas was what had led to the successful release of hostages. Now, two months later, with more military pressure, it would appear that Hamas is trying to drag out a new pause, get more pause from fighting, and stack the deal such that it doesn’t have to release many hostages up front. Considering the fact Hamas is the one who began this war with a genocidal attack on Israel, considering all the crimes that are already known, and considering it violated the first deal, and has continued to use psychological means to try to influence Israel using hostage videos, any trust to Hamas to let it have weeks or months of a pause in fighting where it doesn’t have to fulfill its obligations immediately appears problematic.

It's worth considering that this was the Hamas plan all along. It wanted to attack on October 7 and cause mass murder and destruction. Then it expected to run back to Gaza and hide in tunnels and wait out the war, which it expected would last weeks or two months. It had done this before in 2009 and 2014.

Then, it expected to get the international community to put pressure on a ceasefire. It then expected to have no consequences, have its leadership intact, and soon be getting funding again from abroad to rebuild its arsenal. At the same time, it wanted to use the war to get concessions from Israel and broaden support for Hamas in the West Bank. So far, Hamas leaders are mostly intact. The Hamas terror infrastructure remains, even if it is damaged. Hamas is waiting to bring in money and humanitarian aid to profit from its continued control over the civilians of Gaza, whom it uses as human shields. It thinks time is on its side. Its push for a long pause in fighting is evidence of this. It also needs this long pause to rebuild its forces. It may have lost 15,000 terrorists, killed and wounded, but it can replace them bit by bit. Therein is the danger of any long-term pause in fighting.