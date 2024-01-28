In a resilient display of determination, Nirlat, the renowned Israeli paint company, has announced its return to partial activity at the paint factory in Kibbutz Nir Oz, following a devastating fire on October 7 during Hamas’ shock attack throughout Southern Israel, which left tremendous damage in its wake.

The main production plant of Nirlat in Kibbutz Nir Oz bore the brunt of the attack, with large parts of the facility being substantially damaged, including production lines and storage facilities crucial to Nirlat's operations.

Despite these challenges, Nirlat's teams swiftly implemented a recovery plan, successfully rehabilitating and operating the solvent paint factory, a critical component of the company's operations.

Rebuilding the factory following the attack

While the full restoration is expected to take several years, Nirlat has already reinstated all employees of the solvent plant, demonstrating its commitment to both its workforce and the community.

Moreover, the company plans to rebuild the entire plant in Kibbutz Nir Oz, utilizing innovative technologies to enhance operational efficiency and product quality. Nirlat production following October 7 (credit: LIRON MOLDOVAN)

Remaining stronger than ever in times of adveristy

“Nirlat is here to stay and I am proud that we are returning to the market with several leading products of the brand,” said CEO Omri Lotan. “The successful partial return to operation is a testament to the resilience of Nirlat and our teams and the support we received from our community.”

The gradual reopening of the solvent paint plant marks a significant milestone for Nirlat, which anticipates expanding its market presence as the rehabilitation progresses. In addition to solvent-based products, Nirlat has reintroduced several leading products to the market and plans to reintroduce more in the near future.

“We are proud to stand firm after this dark and challenging period and we remain committed to providing exceptional products and services to our customers,” Lotan noted. “As we move forward, Nirlat focuses on continuous improvement and looks forward to a more prosperous future.”