IDF commander gets suspended for protesting partial Gaza withdrawal

The commander of IDF reservist soldiers who led a protest using army equippment opposing the partial withdrawal from the northern Gaza Strip has been suspended for a six-month period, while three other soldiers involved in the protest received reprimands.

The IDF stated that expressing dissent through military means goes against orders and has no place in the army, whether in peacetime or during war.

The reservist commander, upon learning of his dismissal, responded in a video posted on the social media platform X, saying, "I intend to accept the punishment. I respect my superiors." However, he expressed surprise at the IDF's decision to issue a statement regarding their protest while allowing others to express their opinions without consequence. He further criticized those in leadership positions who he believed significantly contributed to the conditions that led to the October 7 massacre.

Why are some Israelis protesting a partial withdrawal from Gaza?

Behind the campaign, which was documented on social networks, was the organization "Mate Bereshit." Taking to X, they wrote, "If the senior ranks in the government and the military cannot make decisions, they should step aside for those who can. We are tired of the desire for consensus from every side of the political spectrum. Consensus is achieved against a Nazi enemy surrounding us. [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is good for the Arabs."

Uriya Lauberbaum, who led the protest and is associated with Mate Bereshit, told Walla that their goal was to convey their feelings and beliefs. He emphasized that it was not about politics but rather their dissatisfaction with the lack of action following the October 7 massacre. Israeli forces operate in the Gaza Strip, January 30, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

He questioned the continuation of policies that seem to lead the country in the wrong direction, stating, "To let them continue to drag us to the abyss? To arrogantly say that the enemy is defeated? We spoke on behalf of many reservists who have now returned home. We came to bring our brothers back and defeat the enemy, but we are moving in the wrong direction. They have been telling us about complexities for 10 years, but nothing has changed. Maybe it's time to listen to ordinary people and destroy the enemy."