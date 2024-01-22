Jerusalem Post
IDF reservists protest using army equipment on active duty

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 22, 2024 14:19

Reservists in the IDF were filmed protesting being released from Gaza using army equipment on Monday, Israeli media sources reported.

The soldiers were reportedly angry that they were being pulled out before Hamas was completely defeated.

In the videos, the soldiers can be seen hanging protest banners on a row of army vehicles.

The IDF responded to the incident, saying, "In recent hours, documentation has been circulated of reservists protesting while on active reservist service using military tools. The actions seen in the video are against orders and have no place in the IDF, neither in routine nor in war. The incident is being investigated."

