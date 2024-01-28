Twelve government ministers, 15 members of the Knesset, and some 3,000 people attended a conference on Sunday calling for Jewish resettlement of Gaza, according to organizers.

“Part of correcting the mistake of the Oslo Agreement, which brought on October 7, is the return of settlements to Gush Katif,” said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir as the crowd burst into applause.

The event was held at the Jerusalem International Convention Center and was organized by Nahala.

Ben-Gvir called for the death penalty for terrorists and joined the audience as they began to shout “Death to terrorists.”

He called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make the brave decision to return Jewish settlements to the Gaza Strip. Pushing to get his plan approved in the near future.

Head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, said: “After the Shoah, we suffered on October 7. The answer is only...the return to the Gaza Strip and Gush Katif. We call on the government to speak in the only language the Middle East will understand and establish settlements in the Gaza Strip. We are here to take the first step on the long journey. It will be difficult, but the only other alternative is Shoah." “Oslo is dead. The people of Israel live,” he shouted, calling on the audience to join him in the chant.