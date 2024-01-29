More than a dozen United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) employees “took part in the atrocities of the October 7 massacre, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s foreign policy advisor in an interview with CNN.

During the interview, Ophir Falk, Netanyahu’s advisor, disclosed that as opposed to the recent reports of 12 employees who were involved in the Hamas attack on Israel, resulting in the murder of more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign citizens, there were more of them who will soon be exposed after an in-depth investigation will be finalized.

He added, “We have an abundance of evidence of over a dozen UNRWA employees who took part participated in the atrocities of October 7; The beheading of children, the burning of babies alive. An in-depth investigation needs to take place, and people will start resigning from UNRWA… It's taken four months for their leadership to fire them.”

Over ten countries have suspended their funding to UNRWA

Earlier on Sunday, Estonia and Japan joined nine other nations in suspending funds to UNRWA in the wake of allegations that 12 of its staff members had participated in the Hamas-led October 7 massacre. Their statements followed suspensions by Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Finland, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, and Iceland.

“Concerning the recent very serious allegations against @UNRWA, Estonia will not continue with the funding of the organization,” Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna wrote in a post on X on Sunday. Japan’s Foreign Ministry said it was “extremely concerned by the allegations” and was suspending any new UNRWA funding pending investigation completion.

Palestinians protest demanding compensation for damaged homes in the 2014 war, outside the headquarters of UNRWA, in Gaza City, on September 5, 2022 (credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90) “The 100 square miles south of Israel's border might be the most radical area on earth,” Falk said in the interview. “Why? Because UNRWA and other organizations have poisoned the minds of Palestinians for decades. They've manipulated the minds of the youth. They have told the youth to cherish death instead of to cherish life. They have taught them murdering Jews is a good thing. That has to end,” he told CNN.

Asked by CNN anchor, "Isn't Israel punishing all Gazans for the alleged actions of a few?" Falk immediately answered, "Excuse me, but UNRWA does not provide them a lifeline. They perpetuate the problem. Why? Because it's a big business for them, $1.6 billion a year… UNRWA and Hamas are intertwined."

At issue is at least $363 million in pledged funds for UNRWA towards its budget of upward of $1.6 billion for the 5.9 million Palestinian refugees it services in Gaza, the West Bank, east Jerusalem, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon. Aside from basic food supplies, UNRWA also provides education and health care services.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged donor countries not to suspend funding. “Two million civilians in Gaza depend on critical aid from UNRWA for daily survival. Still, UNRWA’s current funding will not allow it to meet all requirements to support them in February.

UNRWA’s role has long been criticized by Israel, which alleges it has supported Hamas for years, an allegation the agency denies. The Israeli Right has for years called for UNRWA to be abolished, charging that its educational material incites against Israel and that it’s structured to create an ever-expanding refugee population rather than eliminating the refugee status.

UNRWA has long refuted allegations of incitement, explaining that it deals swiftly with them when they arise. It has explained that the UN General Assembly sets its mandate and responds to the geo-political reality in which it operates.

Reuters and Tovah Lazaroff have contributed to this report.