The IDF's Unit 5515 and the 669 Search and Rescue Unit have been saving the lives of soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, the latter of which has dozens of teams that have fought alongside ground forces in Gaza and built an immediate chain of rescue that can provide medical attention to those wounded in the field.

The units have reportedly been coming under heavy fire by Hamas while performing such rescue operations. The two units have mounted teams and are on standby in various combat zones.

Within minutes upon request, the teams quickly evacuated those wounded while continuing medical treatment until the wounded were transferred onto the helicopter or mounted evacuation vehicles. They are continuing to be treated medically until their arrival at hospitals within Israel.

IDF units evacuate wounded soldiers from the Gaza Strip via helicopter (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Rescue operations on the ground and air

Both units are deployed for rescue operations on the ground, while IAF officials are responsible for dispatching helicopters if an aerial evacuation is ever required. The IAF's operations room ensures that each rescue has air cover and maintains contact with the ground evacuation force throughout the operation.

IDF units 669 and 5515 evacuating wounded soldiers from Gaza onto a helicopter to receive treatment. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF units 669 and 5515 operating on wounded soldiers in the field. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The evacuation sites are determined and planned by the IDF's evacuation unit and Home Front Command Medical Center, and they do so based on operational considerations with field personnel.