WATCH: IDF's search and rescue saves 260 injured soldiers inside Gaza

Some 260 IDF soldiers were evacuated from the Gaza Strip by the 669 Search and Rescue Unit following wounds sustained during the army's ground operation in the strip, according to Israeli media.

The evacuation, carried out in cooperation between medical teams and helicopter squadrons in the Air Force, was met with fire by Hamas terrorists deep into the territory.

Teams of rescuers rushed the wounded into emergency vehicles in order to be evacuated to hospitals throughout Israel.

Raw Footage: 669 Unit Rescues Wounded from Gaza.Since the beginning of the war, the unit, along with other units, has operated in Gaza under constant fire, rescuing and treating IDF soldiers.So far, they have carried out 150 ground and rescue operations, evacuating 260… pic.twitter.com/HlzsdrlciR — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 3, 2023

More than 100 rescue operations in Gaza since start of ground operation

According to the IDF, 150 rescue operations have been carried out so far, with the IDF providing images of the operation in full effect.

The injured soldiers were wounded by gunfire. IDF ground forces in Gaza, October 31, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

So far, the IDF has released the names of 25 soldiers who fell in battle since the beginning of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, out of more than 300 since the start of Operation Swords of Iron. Advertisement

This number does not include that of dozens of police officers and Shin Bet fighters killed in combat.