A document warning of an extreme war scenario in the North and recommending preparations for several days of electricity blackout circulated among Justice Ministry employees on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Authority urged all government ministries to develop plans for a week-long blackout, anticipating a large-scale exercise said to occur in mid-February. Similar letters were also sent to directors of geriatric institutions.

Damage to electricity infrastructure can be just as catastrophic as rockets

In the North, as part of the anticipated disruptions caused by the war, damage to electricity infrastructure is "expected, leading to a potential disaster," stated the National Emergency Authority document.

While hostilities from Hezbollah haven't yet peaked, the document still recommended preparing "for a few days of upheaval in the country, even without the occurrence of a northern war."

The authority directed government ministries to prepare for possible severe damage to infrastructure. The nationwide plan suggested that at least 60% of the population would face a 24 to 48-hour electricity cutoff, with the possibility of "lasting up to 72 hours in some areas." The empty shelves at a supermarket in Talpiot, Jerusalem, after the IDF Home Front Command issued a recommendation to the Israeli public to prepare food/water/necessities for a possible 72 hrs of staying sheltered. October 10, 2023 (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

However, government offices had not yet initiated the necessary adjustments.

The Justice Ministry emphasized that these were not new guidelines but refinements of existing procedures.

In the letter, authorities were reminded that during an electricity blackout, there would be no lighting, heating, or hot water in the streets. Additionally, street lighting and stairwell lighting might also be unavailable.

The advanced preparations recommended in the document include emergency lighting, a first aid kit, an emergency stock of food and water, and having a radio receiver with a battery.