Soldiers from the Maglan unit found a body camera on a neutralized terrorist, as well as cached weapons during operations in Khan Yunis, the IDF announced on Friday.

The announcement states that over the duration of Friday, soldiers from the Maglan unit had been sieging a Hamas complex that was set up inside a mosque. Inside, they discovered tunnels, weapons, rocket launchers, and tactical radios.

Additionally, the soldiers raided another building that was being used as a lab for producing explosives.

Other units found additional sources for weapon production

Soldiers from the Egoz unit located in the area neutralized a terrorist who was going to fire on the forces with an RPG. A few minutes later, more terrorists reportedly arrived to the location and were neutralized as well.

The IDF also announced that fighters from the 646th Brigade's combat team located a complex for the production of rocket shells in civilian areas and multi-purpose machines, which were converted by Hamas for weapon production.

In addition, fighters from the Yiftah Brigade raided Hamas safes where 100 thousand NIS and documents shedding light on the terrorist organization's method of transferring funds were found.