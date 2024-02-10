Michelle O’Neill, the recently elected First Minister of Northern Ireland, said on Thursday that Hamas will eventually be regarded as the future partner for peace in the Middle East in an interview on LBC.

O'Neill is the first nationalist First Minister of Northern Ireland, the post previously having been held by unionists, she was elected last week by the Northern Ireland Assembly after the office had been left vacant for two years due to a political deadlock.

O'Neill appeared on Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC to be interviewed about upcoming changes and plans for Northern Ireland after her historic victory.

Pivoting from discussions on Irish neutrality Marr asks her "A long time ago the IRA was seen as a terrorist organization, the British Government and everybody else could not ever talk to. Do you think that Hamas, although regarded as a terror organization by many people around the world, is going to eventually have to be a partner for peace?"

"Yes," says O'Neill, "I think you only have to look at our own example to know how important dialogue is and that's the only way you're ever going to bring an end to conflict." Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill speaks on stage, after Sinn Fein were voted as the largest party in Northern Ireland, at the Meadowbank Sports Arena count centre, in Magherafelt, Northern Ireland, May 7, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)

How would she solve the conflict?

"If republicans didn't talk to the British government or the British government didn't talk to the republicans, in the past in Ireland we would not be in the scenario we are in today, enjoying a peaceful and far more equal society today."

She then went on to call for a ceasefire and the application of international law in Gaza. She also attacked the idea that the war in Gaza was a "war of defense", saying "This is bombardment day after day, a slaughter of the Palestinian people." She called for recognition of Palestine and for a two-state solution. Advertisement

Later on, she specified that when she said dialogue she meant everyone including Hamas must come to the table and discuss pointing to her own country's experience with ending long-term terrorism.

Marr challenged her asking if she maintained this position knowing that Hamas had said they would repeat October 7 again and again, "I would urge Hamas, as I do everybody, to please be around the table and be part of the conversation and solution."

She condemned October 7 and stated that Hamas had violated international law by taking hostages.

O'Neill and Humza Yousef, the Scottish First Minister, both called on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to join the calls for a ceasefire and a full investigation of the war.