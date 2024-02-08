Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar "cares only for himself" as Gazans continue suffering, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said after visiting the Military Intelligence Directorate's Document and Technical Means Collection Unit on Thursday.

In his visit, Gallant received a briefing of documents and intelligence gathered by troops in Gaza, most notably the recent discovery of documents detailing the transfer of upwards of $150 million from Iran to the Hamas terror leader.

The documents, which the IDF said proved direct cooperation and communication between the Islamic Republic and Hamas, show that Sinwar received regular funding from Iran between 2014 and 2020.

IDF intel gathered 'dismantles Hamas's goals' - Gallant

Gallant said that, while Israel had known for years that Iran was transferring money to Hamas, info gathered proved exactly "how much and when the funds were moved, to which hands...what we are seeing here is that Yahya Sinwar cares only for himself. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visits the Document and Technical Means Collection Unit on February 8, 2024 (credit: ELAD MALKA/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

"Out of millions of dollars received, a million goes to him," Gallant continued. "He puts what he needs in his pocket. As Hamas fights a war of crime and murder, Sinwar celebrates with his family. This is over.

"The information coming from combat soldiers in Gaza is incredible," Gallant said in his visit. "We have an enormous volume of material, in computers and on paper. This information is decoded by the IDF and Shin Bet's best experts."

Gallant claimed that Israel is learning "very interesting things," as intel gathered by the IDF "dismantles Hamas's goals."