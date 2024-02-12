The Minister of Construction and Housing, Yitzchak Goldknopf, has issued an immediate directive for the eviction of UNRWA (The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) offices from Israeli territories. Goldknopf (United Torah Judaism), following revelations by the IDF about UNRWA's collaboration with Hamas is spearheading efforts to terminate the organization's lease agreements with the Israel Land Authority across Israel.

In light of the IDF's revelations regarding the partnership between UNRWA and Hamas, Goldknopf, who also controls the Israel Land Authority Council, made a decisive request to Yanky Quint, the CEO of the authority. He demanded an immediate cessation of all contractual engagements with UNRWA, instructing for their eviction from both leased and utilized lands within Israel.

Goldknopf's directive specifically targets the discontinuation of UNRWA's office operations in Jerusalem's Ma'alot Dafna neighborhood and in Kfar Aqab, along with halting further lease agreements. This move comes weeks after a report revealed the Israel Land Authority's call to vacate an unauthorized UNRWA facility in Kfar Aqab, situated in northern Jerusalem and operating on Israeli state land.

Israeli soldiers operate next to the UNRWA headquarters, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip, February 8, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ)

Concerns about UNRWA

Minister Goldknopf expressed grave concerns about UNRWA, labeling it a "dangerous organization" that has served Hamas' interests, including involvement in a brutal attack on October 7. He underscored the growing evidence of UNRWA's longstanding support, assistance, and indoctrination aimed at harming Israel, exploiting Israeli state land resources in the process.

In collaboration with Quint, Goldknopf is determined to eradicate UNRWA's presence in Israel, reflecting a firm stance against entities perceived as threatening national security.