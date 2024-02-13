Family members of rescued Gaza hostages speak out

Family members of the two hostages rescued early Monday morning in Rafah, Gaza Strip expressed grave concern how their loved ones, Luis Har and Fernando Marman, were treated while in captivity - especially after having lived it themselves.

Rinat Har Shelag, the daughter of rescued hostage Louis Har, 70, told Israeli media about the condition of her family members while held captive in Gaza.

Both Luis Har and Fernando Marman, 60, arrived from captivity in stable condition, according to Israeli media. "They are very weak but their condition is stable. They are clear-headed, we hope they will recover quickly and they will stay here for a few days for observation," Har's daughter said.

Hospital taken by surprise, family says

"They said that it was a complete surprise, of course there was no preparation beforehand and we are still digesting. My father is in shock. They thought they were going to die from the shelling and that they would be hurt. They tried to hold on to the Argentinian identity But it didn't really help. I can't detail what was there but they were on unconditional terms," she told Israeli media. She added that her relatives were not held in tunnels but somewhere else. They ate minimal rations of food like pita and white cheese, with days of not eating.

In addition to expressing private matters at home, she discussed how the reunion felt.

"It took me a moment to even digest I was talking to my father," Har Shelag told Israeli media.

The two rescued hostages said that they received medication while in captivity, but a medical team estimates they did not receive the specific medicine they needed, N12 reported, contrary to the agreement for the transfer of medication brokered by Qatar and France..