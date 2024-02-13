IDF combat soldiers were the target of attacks by packs of stray dogs inside the Gaza Strip over the past several days, KAN News reported on Tuesday, citing combat soldiers and other sources within the Israeli military.

The report, first revealed on KAN Reshet B's noon radio show, claimed that hundreds of wild canines have been approaching soldiers at military gathering areas across the northern Gaza Strip.

No IDF soldier was reported to have been injured by the dogs, who were reported by combat soldiers on the ground as being overly aggressive, "growling and baring teeth while approaching and trying to bite the troops," the report noted.

Thus far, the soldiers have been able to repel attacks by the packs. IDF troops operate in southern Gaza, January 26, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hundreds of strays have fled Gaza into Israeli territory

The Gaza Strip is suspected to be home to hundreds, if not thousands, of stray dogs across the enclave, according to Israel's Nature and Parks Authority.

The authority's southern Shfela district inspector, Kobi Soffer, reported earlier this week that hundreds of stray dogs had fled Gaza since October 7 and the subsequent war on Hamas, entering Israeli territory and hiding in the ruins of Gaza border communities.