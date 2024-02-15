The Biden administration and several countries in the Middle East are rushing to formulate a detailed and comprehensive plan for a long-term peace between Israel and the Palestinians - including a clear timeline for the establishment of a Palestinian state, The Washington Post reported. The plan may be announced in the coming weeks, but it is dependent on the start of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and an agreement for the release of captives, which is still far from being finalized. The plan's architects hope that the agreement can be initiated before Ramadan, which begins on March 10.

Canada, Australia, and New Zealand called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza last night. In a joint statement released by the countries, it was stated that the call comes in response to reports of Israel's planned military operation in Rafah.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on the phone with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and they discussed negotiations for the release of captives and the IDF's operations in Khan Yunis. Austin informed Gallant that before any IDF operation in Rafah, Israel needs to ensure that civilian lives will not be harmed and that there will be a possibility to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, as reported by the Pentagon. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East, in the Muqata'a, in Ramallah in the West Bank on January 10, 2024 (credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/Pool via REUTERS)

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situation assessment and discussion today with commanders in the reserves at the Lebanon border, together with the Northern Command Chief, Major General Uri Gordin, and the Commander of the 91st Division, Brigadier General Shai Kalper.

The Chief of Staff said, "I want you to know one thing - we will not finish this without returning the residents to Metula and all the settlements in the north, with a very high level of security." The Chief of Staff also said, "We will push back all the capabilities, there will be much more quiet here, there will be much more stability here, and then we will say residents can return. Is it happening tomorrow? Probably not, it will take some time."

National Security Advisor at the White House, Jake Sullivan, said today that "the flour shipment was not delivered to Gaza in the way we expected, and we expect Israel to fulfill its obligations regarding the transfer of flour to Gaza."