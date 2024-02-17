The IDF announced on Saturday morning that they had arrested over 100 terrorists in Nasser Hospital during operations in the Gaza Strip and that operations would continue for the foreseeable future.

Troops from the 98th Division operating in the Khan Yunis area arrested the terrorists in Nasser Hospital with the support of Shayetet 13 special forces embedded in the Division.

Simultaneously, troops from the Maglan and Egoz units eliminated terrorists around the area of the hospital.

Troops from the 7th Armored Unit raided several terror targets and found significant amounts of combat equipment, including explosives, grenades, and rifles. IDF troops operating in Khan Yunis, February 17, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The 98th Division identified three terrorists traveling to an area suspected of being a launch complex and directed an airstrike against them.

Intense fighting in Khan Yunis

During intense fighting in Khan Yunis, the troops from the paratroopers' combat team identified a terrorist squad nearby and eliminated them with close-range fire.

The Nahal Brigade's combat team also eliminated a number of terrorists throughout the last day. Advertisement

In one case, the brigade identified two Hamas operatives and directed a fighter jet to attack the terrorists and eliminate them.