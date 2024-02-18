Hamas terrorists posing as doctors arrested in IDF hospital operation

Israeli forces found boxes of medicine belonging to hostages kidnapped by Hamas as well as Hamas terrorists posing as medical staff in the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Sunday.

Hundreds of terrorists and suspected terrorists have been arrested from inside the hospital, including terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre.

Inside the hospital, Israeli forces found many weapons, including some hidden in a vehicle used by Hamas terrorists to conduct the massacre. Additionally, a vehicle stolen from Kibbutz Nir Oz was found in the hospital area.

Boxes of medicine with the names of Israeli hostages on them were found in the hospital. The packages were closed and had not been transferred to the hostages, in violation of commitments made by Qatar to Israel.

"The IDF continues to invest all efforts, operational and intelligence, to return the abductees and will not let up until the mission is completed," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

A vehicle stolen from Kibbutz Nir Oz is seen as IDF soldiers operate at Nasser Hospital, February 18, 2024 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Credible intelligence hostages were held in Nasser hospital

On Thursday, Israeli forces entered the Nasser Hospital saying that there was credible intelligence that Hamas held hostages in the hospital and that there may even be bodies of hostages in the building. Hamas gear and weaponry found in Gaza's Nasser Hospital, February 18, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF stressed that the patients and medical staff in the hospital have not been asked to evacuate the premises and that oxygen tanks and fuel for electricity have been provided to the hospital.

In the days before the forces entered the hospital, the IDF repeatedly called the hospital, warning them to cease military activity within the hospital.