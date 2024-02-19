Russia's worrisome invite to Hamas, PIJ and its implications

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said over the weekend that Russia had invited Palestinian factions to meet in Moscow, according to Al-Ain media in the UAE. Russia’s state news TASS said it could take place from February 29 to March 2. The invitation is the latest Russian move to try to increase its influence in the wake of the October 7 attack on Israel. Moscow hosted a Hamas delegation in October and Hamas has sought to do outreach to Moscow.

In October a Hamas delegation went to Moscow, led by Musa Abu Marzouk. They met with Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, and Iran’s Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy foreign minister of Iran. That meeting represented a concerning convening of interests between Russia, Iran and Hamas. This is because Iran backs Hamas and Iran supplies Russia with drones for its use in the war in Ukraine. Russia has been particularly cold towards Israel in the wake of October 7, slamming Israel’s operations in Gaza and also slamming Israel’s ambassador to Russia in early February.

Rising trends in Russia's influence

The new invitation comes on the heels of these worrisome trends. The Palestinian Authority has been increasingly open to Hamas, at least in some public statements, since October 7. Hamas has sought to increase its influence in the West Bank, for instance in negotiations over prisoners it seeks to get prisoners released from other factions.

According to Russian state media TASS, Moscow has invited up to 14 Palestinian groups to attend. These include those that are members of the Palestine Liberation Organization, and Moscow has reached out to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. This comes as Algeria is also pushing the UN to call for a ceasefire and it comes in the wake of Brazil’s leader slamming Israel for the war in Gaza, comparing it to the Holocaust. This illustrates a growing aspect of international pressure, showing that Moscow is willing to try to step in and wield influence at a crucial juncture. Israeli media has said that the assessment in Jerusalem is that it will take another two months to defeat Hamas in Rafah and other areas in Gaza.

According to Russia’s state TASS news, “an inter-Palestinian meeting will be held in Moscow from February 29 to March 1-2…According to Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia invited representatives of 12-14 organizations.” Bogdanov did not elaborate much on the meeting, responding to a reporter’s question on Friday he said that the meeting would be held from February 29 until March 1 or March 2. Bogdanov also met with Hamas in October. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov poses for a group photo with foreign ministers from members of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Moscow, Russia November 21, 2023. Also pictured: P (credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)

“We invited all Palestinian representatives - all political forces that have their positions in different countries, including Syria and Lebanon, other countries in the region,” Bogdanov noted. “Therefore, the composition is approximately the same as it was at the previous two inter-Palestinian meetings. These are from 12 to 14 organizations." According to him, “these are, of course, mostly those that are part of the Palestine Liberation Organization, but there are also some structures that have not yet been included - these are Hamas and Islamic Jihad,” he said. “Now we have invited them too.”

Ties between Hamas and Russia haven't faltered

Hamas has done outreach to Russia in the wake of the October 7 attack. Moscow has also not condemned the massacre and it appears Moscow saw October 7 as a welcome distraction from the war in Ukraine. The war in Gaza has required similar types of 155mm shells the Ukrainians use, and the focus on Gaza means that Russia has been able to slowly build up its forces in Donetsk, possibly for a spring offensive. Ukraine had to withdraw from a key town near Donetsk over the weekend, and reports say the Ukrainians are outnumbered and outgunned on the front.

“We proceed from the fact that the Palestine Liberation Organization has been and remains the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, it is accepted by the international community and by us,” Bogdanov said. “Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking at the XIII Middle East Conference of the Valdai Club, said that Russia plans to hold another inter-Palestinian meeting to resolve the conflict in the Middle East with the support of Arab states in the foreseeable future,” TASS said.

Pravda in Ukraine also reported about the Russian invitation. “Bogdanov claimed that "all Palestinian representatives who have their positions in different countries, including Syria and Lebanon, and other countries in the region, were invited to the event in Moscow,” the Ukrainian media noted.

What's next?

The question now is whether Hamas and PIJ will arrive in Moscow and what will be the state of the Gaza war at that time. Hamas has not shifted its demands in hostage talks, and Israel is increasingly looking to press into Rafah. However, there are key questions about whether this very public discussion of Rafah is actually designed to pressure Hamas. For Russia, the opportunity to bring together the Palestinians and pressure Israel could come in the wake of their sense of victory in Ukraine. Moscow believes that its gamble in Ukraine is paying off and that it is now increasingly taking the initiative. This will give it more latitude to take the initiative in the Middle East.