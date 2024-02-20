IDF chief: We are not on a revenge spree, no genocide in Gaza

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said in a letter dispatched to commanders on Tuesday, “We are not on a killing, revenge or a genocide spree. We have come to win and defeat a cruel enemy who deserves a bitter loss.”

In the letter entitled “Commanding challenges in a prolonged war,” the IDF chief explained that the military still has a “long way ahead” in combat, with many challenges to come in the northern, central, and southern fronts, and advised commanders on various modes of action that must be taken.

The IDF chief further added, “We will not allow the enemy accomplishments in the international arena. A true warrior is the one whose values do not alter in the face of a challenging reality.”

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visits Israeli forces in the North, January 17, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF to begin investigating October 7

The letter also specified that the IDF would soon begin investigating Hamas's October 7 attack, emphasizing it is a “necessity” rather than a “privilege” in order to understand better what could have been done and learn lessons for the future.

The letter also explained how the investigation would take place, with every unit examining the battles it participated in and ordering the commanders to formulate conclusions and lessons only after building a joint factual basis for the investigation.