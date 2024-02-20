‘Their fate is sealed’: IDF demolishes tunnel spanning length of Gaza

The IDF’s 646th Reserve Brigade, during its operations over the past months, destroyed a “strategic” subterranean Hamas tunnel route that ran from northern to southern Gaza, the IDF stated on Tuesday.

The IDF has been conducting extensive work in the tunnels beneath Gaza in recent weeks. On Monday, the IDF published footage recovered from a tunnel showing footage of the kidnapping of the Bibas family. The footage was dated to the early days of the war.

Last week, in another Hamas tunnel, the IDF recovered footage of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as he fled with his family.

The brigade completed its mission in Gaza last week, the IDF noted.

Following the completion of its activities, the commanding officer of the 646th Reserve Brigade, Colonel Elad Shushan, stated, "We reached every hideout above and below ground in the Gaza Strip, and today, the terrorists know that there is no safe hiding place and that their fate is sealed.” IDF Brigade 646 troops operate in the Gaza Strip. February 20, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Over the course of its activities, in addition to destroying the key Hamas tunnel, troops in its brigade’s combat team have killed numerous terrorists and located weapons.

At the beginning of the 646th’s activities in Gaza, the brigade operated against terror targets in central Gaza areas, including el-Bureij, Nuseirat, and the “Towers” neighborhood belonging to Hamas members, the IDF stated.

Upon completing their missions in these areas, the brigade moved on to operate in southern Gaza and the Khan Yunis area.

During the 646th’s activities in the "Abasan" area, the brigade also completed an operation where it killed numerous terrorists, confiscated a large quantity of weapons, and detained dozens of terrorists who were hiding among the civilian populations, the military reported.

Embracing the bereaved and the wounded

“It is our duty to embrace and support the bereaved families and the wounded and to accompany them forward,” Colonel Shushan stated. “Dear soldiers, I am proud of you for the strength of spirit and resilience you have shown. I am sure that this is what our fallen would expect from us. We will continue with all our might. The mission is not yet complete, and I have no doubt that the brigade will stand ready whenever and wherever required."

Last week, shortly before the completion of its mission in Khan Yunis, the 646th, operating in the city, directed aircraft to strike at and eliminate terrorists as IDF commandos operated nearby to raid terror targets.