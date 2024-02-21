Why is China criticizing the US, Israel's war in Gaza? - analysis

China’s condemnation of a US veto of an Algerian-backed UN resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza is getting increased spotlight in global media. This is also happening in the Middle East and it would appear Beijing is using the Gaza war to try to increase its influence in the region. China has been on a charm offensive recently, slowly building itself up as a country that can be trusted by the region’s powers.

China began this increased influence in the region slowly, over time. However, it jumped into the limelight when it helped bring Saudi Arabia and Iran to reconcile. China worked hard in 2023 to increase Saudi-Iran ties. This was a major accomplishment because it showed Beijing could accomplish something that the West could not. How did Beijing accomplish this? It portrays itself as not having the baggage of the West in the region. It also has relatively consistent policies.

For instance, it doesn’t do the western Janus-face of lecturing the region on human rights while partnering with the most authoritarian regimes. Beijing doesn’t pretend to be something other than what it is. It also doesn’t change leadership every few years, meaning the region’s regimes can count on Beijing yesterday, to be the same Beijing today.

Is China changing its allegiance?

China has been slowly shifting its position on the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Several years ago it appeared that China-Israel ties were reaching new heights. However, all that changed with increased US pressure on Israel to be wary of China and also increased realization in Israel that shortsighted interests in China ties were likely to harm ties with the West. As the US and China have become increasingly at odds over the last decade on a variety of issues, Israel was perceived by China as low-hanging fruit, in terms of critiquing Israel’s policies.

Therefore, for China, the change to use the recent conflict in Gaza as a cudgel against the US is an obvious win for Beijing. The Algerian resolution on Gaza gave Beijing the in it wanted this week. China's UN ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun slammed the US veto.

The BBC reported, that he said “Given the situation on the ground, the continued passive avoidance of an immediate ceasefire is nothing different from giving a green light to the continued slaughter…The spillover of the conflict is destabilizing the entire Middle East region, leading to rising risk of a wider war," he noted. "Only by extinguishing the flames of war in Gaza can we prevent the fires of hell from engulfing the entire region."

Al-Ain media in the UAE has also highlighted China’s comments. Arab states are watching this carefully. Many of them say they want a ceasefire. China can use the conflict now to get influence and favors. China began to increase its critique of Israel already back during the May 2021 war. Hamas counted on countries such as China and Russia not condemning October 7. It also knew it could count on Iran, Turkey, and also Doha, which hosts Hamas leaders. As such, Hamas has used the recent genocidal war it launched on Israel on October 7 to make the war a pivotal point in global relations. Hamas knows that countries like China and Russia see the war as an opportunity to use it against the West. Hamas wants Israel to be portrayed as a Western proxy. It sees the shifting global order as an opportunity. It thus timed its attack so that Russia would be happy with the distraction from the Ukraine conflict. Israel, for instance, uses the same 155mm shells that Ukraine has needed. Hamas and its backers and hosts likely saw October 7 as a watershed inflection point, and they will use this to shift things in the region. Israel now has a challenge in this regard. Countries are mobilizing to use this conflict to their benefit.

Since 1948, many countries have used the Israel-Palestinian conflict to their benefit, from the Nasser regime to Saddam and the Ayatollahs. Each benefited and profited off the conflict, and each of them gains the more people suffer in Gaza. Now, the war is serving new interests against Israel and the West.