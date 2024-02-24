WATCH: Targeted airstrikes pound terrorists across Gaza, many eliminated

IDF troops from the 162nd division engaged and eliminated Hamas terrorists in the Zeitun neighborhood of Gaza City as well as across the south and central Gaza Strip over the past few days, the IDF stated on Saturday.

During the raid on Zeitun, the troops eliminated many terrorists with airstrikes as well as in-the-field encounters.

In addition, they located many weapons caches, including Kalashnikov rifles and cartridges, a ready-to-use explosive device, vests, and documents belonging to Hamas.

IDF strikes Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. February 24, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Fighters from the 401st Brigade's combat team, using a drone, identified a terrorist squad that was preparing to launch an anti-tank missile at Israeli troops. A short time later, an aircraft was directed at the squad, and they were eliminated.

Eliminating terror squads

The Nahal Brigade battle team, fighting in the center of the Gaza Strip, eliminated several terrorists throughout the day. In one operation, the brigade's fire team identified two terrorists who were walking around nearby with bags and an object suspected to be a military weapon. Within a few minutes, the terrorists were eliminated. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. February 24, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

As part of an assault, fighters from the Givati Brigade's combat team eliminated many terrorists with precise sniper fire on Friday, the IDF added.

In Khan Yunis, fighters from the 7th Brigade's combat team identified three terrorists approaching their position before eliminating them with the aid of a combat helicopter.

After a few minutes, four more terrorists were identified and eliminated via an aircraft attack. In addition, the fighters eliminated several terrorist squads that moved toward our forces by firing tank shells.