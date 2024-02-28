Israel-Hamas War: Is a ceasefire deal close?
Who is to blame for October 7 massacre? A guide for the perplexed
The latest leaks that came out about Unit 8200 talked about an internal IDF report which mostly exonerated Unit 8200’s current commander “Y” from any special fault.
Anyone who got lost the last couple days while trying to follow the flood of new leaks about errors that allowed Hamas to invade southern Israel, kill 1,200 people, and kidnap around another 240 should not feel badly.
Even for those of us who have been living and breathing this information constantly for nearly five months, it was not that easy to follow.
Just as important, it took time to analyze who was behind the different leaks (it was different parties) and why they leaked what they did.Go to the full article >>
US requests Israeli commitment on American weapon use in Gaza, sets deadline for response
Israel is being asked to comply with new regulations demanding the use of US arms in accordance to international law and the allowance of US aid deliveries.
The Biden administration asked Israel to sign a declaration stating that the use of American weapons in the region will adhere strictly to international law, three senior Israeli and American officials told Walla! on Tuesday. Additionally, the US urged Israel to permit humanitarian aid into Gaza and has only given Israel 45 days to respond to the request.
The Biden administration threatened that failure to provide a "credible and reliable" commitment within the deadline may result in the suspension of arms shipments.Go to the full article >>
Hamas: There are big gaps to be bridged before the next ceasefire deal
Hamas's comments came in response to US President Joe Biden saying that he hopes a ceasefire will be reached in the Gaza Strip by next Monday.
The Hamas terrorist organization said on Tuesday that "there are still big gaps that need to be bridged," Maariv reported.
Netanyahu and Biden clash over claim Israel losing world support
Biden emphasized the importance of ending fighting ahead of Ramadan.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly clashed with US President Joe Biden Tuesday night over his claims that Israel was losing world support due to his “conservative” government’s Gaza policies and its National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
“Since the start of the war, I have been leading a diplomatic campaign to block pressure designed to end the war prematurely, and to secure strong support for Israel,” Netanyahu said in a short video message he issued last night.Go to the full article >>
Four-in-five in the US public supports Israel, Netanyahu cites poll in response to Biden
Netanyahu responded on Tuesday to criticism leveled by Biden against the conduct of the Israeli government - which he earlier said could cause the government's conduct to lead to Israel losing world
"Four out of five citizens in the US support Israel and not Hamas," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a video his office described as "a response to [US President Joe] Biden," "This gives us additional strength to continue the campaign until absolute victory." On Monday, the US President claimed that Netanyahu's government's conduct could cause Israel to lose world support.
Netanyahu responded on Tuesday to criticism leveled by Biden against the conduct of the Israeli government - which he earlier said could lead to Israel losing world support. Netanyahu replied: "Today, a poll was published in the United States showing that 82% of the American public supports Israel."Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 33 of which killed in captivity, IDF says