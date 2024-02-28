Israel-Hamas War: Is a ceasefire deal close?

Lt.-Col. Dori Saar during Operation Guardian of the Walls. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Anyone who got lost the last couple days while trying to follow the flood of new leaks about errors that allowed Hamas to invade southern Israel, kill 1,200 people, and kidnap around another 240 should not feel badly.

Even for those of us who have been living and breathing this information constantly for nearly five months, it was not that easy to follow.

Just as important, it took time to analyze who was behind the different leaks (it was different parties) and why they leaked what they did.