IDF troops kill over 30 terrorists in northern Gaza

IDF troops killed over 30 terrorists in the past day as activities in Zaytun in northern Gaza continued, the IDF Spokesperson Unit reported.

Concurrently, IDF forces are intensifying their activities in the area of Khan Yunis.

As a part of IDF operations in Zaytun in the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops killed approximately 30 terrorists who operated in close proximity to IDF soldiers with assistance from the Israeli Air Force.

During one of the operations, IDF troops directed a fighter jet to strike and kill a sniper perched on a post in a compound near IDF troops.

In central Gaza, in the last day, IDF troops killed over ten terrorists. IDF activities in the Gaza Strip, February 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

During IDF operations in the center of the Strip, troops identified an armed terrorist cell that was approaching them. The troops killed all the terrorists in the cell.

Operations in Khan Yunis

In the area of Khan Yunis, IDF troops identified a terrorist armed with an RPG, tracked him, and directed an aircraft to kill him.

In western Khan Yunis, IDF troops killed several terrorists using tank and sniper fire. Additionally, IDF troops directed a fighter jet to strike a compound in which two terrorists were located.

After the strike, secondary explosions were heard, indicating the terrorists were carrying many weapons.

Also, in western Khan Yunis, IDF troops killed several terrorists, including two armed terrorists who were killed from close range. In a targeted raid on terrorist infrastructure in the area, IDF troops located weapon parts along with grenades, ammunition, and additional military equipment.

In another IDF operation in the same area, during a raid on terror targets, IDF troops identified and killed two terrorists, collecting intelligence and observing troops. Additional terrorists were killed during the operation.

Furthermore, within the last day, IDF aerial and troops on the ground collaborated to kill an armed terrorist cell operating in close proximity to IDF troops in western Khan Yunis.