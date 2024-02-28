Ministers to Netanyahu: Exclude Ben-Gvir from Temple Mount, Ramadan talks

Three Israeli ministers in the emergency war cabinet, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exclude National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from discussions on Ramadan and the Temple Mount, Channel 12 reported Wednesday evening.

Gallant, who was joined in his request by war cabinet minister Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, reportedly put immense pressure on the prime minister to exclude Ben-Gvir, whom they "do not trust," as per the report.

"[We] do not trust Ben-Gvir, not his motives nor his considerations...we cannot involve political considerations in such sensitive decisions," Channel 12 quoted the ministers as saying.

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday warned that Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas are trying to use Ramadan to inflame the region so as to achieve another October 7 disaster against Israel.

Gallant voiced his strong objection to Ben-Gvir's push to reduce access to the Temple Mount for Arab Israelis and Palestinians during Ramadan.

Ben-Gvir calls on Netanyahu to deny reports

Ben-Gvir called on Netanyahu to unequivocally deny the report in a response on X sent Wednesday night.

"I expect the prime minister to deny the report which states he decided to follow Benny Gantz's 'conceptzia' (concept) by which peace is bought by surrendering to terrorism.

MK Zvi Sukkot of the Religious Zionist Party said Muslims must be limited from visiting the Temple Mount during Ramadan, arguing that leaving the Mount open for visitors "serves Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar."

"There is a fear that, as happens every year, prayers on the Temple Mount will become a demonstration in support of Israle's greatest enemies."